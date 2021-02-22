DIU Vice-Chancellor Dr. KM Mohsin Passed away

Zafor Ahmed Shimul:: Dhaka International University (DIU) Vice-Chancellor and Professor of History. Md. KM Mohsin has passed away.

He breathed his last at the Uttara Crescent Hospital in the capital on February 22 (Monday) at around 8 am. DIU Additional Registrar Shah-Alam Chowdhury confirmed the news of his death.

It is learned that he died today after being on life support for a long time.

He was 84 years old at the time of his death. At the time of his death, he left behind two sons and daughters and numerous admirers and well-wishers, Prof. Dr. Md. KM Mohsin.

He was also the President of Bangladesh Academy of History.

Professor Dr. KM Mohsin was born on 27 May 1936 in Rajbari. He graduated from Dhaka University in 1959 and took a post-graduate degree the following year. In 1966 he did his PhD from London. Former President of Dhaka University Teachers’ Association, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Former President of the History Department of the University, President of Salimullah Hall has performed various important duties. He has seven books and 35 research articles.

The Dhaka International University& DIU journalists Association has cast a shadow of mourning over his death.

In a message today, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari said, “Mohsin Sir was a well-known cultural figure with non-communal and human values. He himself was educated and taught the society.” He seeks the forgiveness of his disembodied soul.

Professor. Funeral prayers of Mr. KM Mohsin will be held after noon at Jami Mosque, Sector 6, Uttara.

After Asr, he will be buried at Dhaka University Central Jame Mosque and with the consent of all members of his family at Mirpur Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar.