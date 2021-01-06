“DIU announces new committee of journalists headed by Shimul and Musa Mollick”

Zafor Ahmed Shimul,DIU Representative.”In the second term of Dhaka International University Journalists Associations(DIUJA) A new 16-member committee has been announced. Zafor Ahmed Shimul, Campus Representative of ‘Daily Odhikar News’ and ‘Weekly Sheershokhobor’ has been elected as the Chairman of the new committee and Wahid Tausif Musa, Campus Representative of Ekushey Television has been elected as the General Secretary.

The 18-member executive committee was announced on Tuesday (January 5th) in a circular signed by Fizulhaque Noman, chief adviser to DIUSS’s three-member election steering committee, Masudur Rahman, adviser, and Yusuf al-Rakib, adviser.

Maqbul Hossain of ‘East-West BD’ and ‘Shomoy shongjog’ 24 has been elected as the vice-chairman of the 18-member executive committee and Mahmudul Hasan, the campus representative of PBN24, and Sadia Tanzila Sunvi, ‘The Daily Campus’ representative, have been elected as the joint-general secretary.

Rising BD’s Campus Representative Sirajum Munira has been elected as the Organizing Secretary of the new committee, Kazi Firuz Ahmed, Campus Representative of ‘Daily Diner Shuru’ as Office, Publicity and Publication Secretary, and Sajid Hasan, Campus Representative of ‘Daily Kaler Sangbad’ as Assistant Office, Publicity and Publication Secretary Ismam Hossain, Campus Representative of ‘Shomoy Journal’ and ‘United News 24’ , is the Finance Secretary, Tanzela Akter Liza, ‘BDNews Global’ is the Education Secretary.

Israt Jahan of ‘Varsity Voice’, has been selected as the women’s affairs Secretary, Zahid Hasan Pias as the literature and culture affairs Secretary and Mihadul Islam Mizan of ‘The Campus Today’ as the sports Secretary. Also present as executive members are RM Rahat Islam (Daily Alokit Bhor), Ruhul Amin (News71) and Tanvir Rahman (PRB News24).

After the announcement of the committee, all the committee members elected by DIUJA expressed their satisfaction and DIUJA should move in a new direction. This is what all the members of the associations wished and hoped that DIUJA would be a unique name in the history of campus journalism!”