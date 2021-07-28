Ditch Sugar For The ‘Desi Khand’ and Enjoy Its Amazing Benefits

Sweets are considered an integral part of our lives and happiness. However, excessive intake of sugar can be quite harmful to health. But very few people, at least in India, can drink tea or coffee without putting sugar in it. For such people, there is a tastier and healthier alternative: the desi ‘khand’ or as it is known more popularly worldwide, muscovado sugar. It is made by evaporating sugarcane syrup without removing the molasses. While it can be used liberally in any dish, it is very beneficial to health, unlike regular processed sugar.

Since sugar is made by refinery processing methods, all the nutrients are exhausted from it. But that’s not the case with muscovado sugar. At the same time, zero chemicals are used to make it. Although it is less sweet than sugar, Khand is rich in nutrients such as calcium, minerals, fiber, iron, vitamins, and magnesium. Consuming khand provides you with strong bones and teeth due to the high calcium content in it.

Interestingly, the benefits of khand do not stop here. It is also quite beneficial for digestion, having high fiber content which helps in the creation of stools in the bowels. It is highly recommended for people with digestion-related problems. Khand is rich in iron which makes it helpful in curing anaemia and restoring a healthy quantity of blood to the body.

