Distribution of free seeds and fertilizers among small and marginal farmers

Nayan babu, naogaon: Free seeds and fertilizers have been distributed to small and marginal farmers of Sapahar upazila of Naogaon district under Rabi season-2020/21 incentive program.

Upazila Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Hossain inaugurated the distribution of seeds and fertilizers at the Upazila Auditorium hall around 10:30 am. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kalyan Chowdhury presided over the function. Upazila Agriculture Officer organized the event. Mujibur Rahman. District council member Babu Monmath Saha and upazila vice chairman Abdur Rashid were present as special guests on the occasion.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, under the incentive program for small and marginal farmers in Sapahar Upazila, free seeds and fertilizers are being provided to farmers for boro, wheat, maize, mustard, winter mug, summer mug and onion cultivation during Rabi season. This time, a total of 1,500 beneficiary farmers in six Union Parishad areas in Sapahar.