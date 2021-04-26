Distribution of aus seeds and fertilizers among Sapahar farmers

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: Distribution of aus paddy seeds and fertilizers has been inaugurated among 800 marginal farmers at Sapahar in Naogaon.

DAP fertilizer and MOP fertilizer have been distributed under this program organized in front of Upazila Agriculture Office under the initiative of Upazila Agriculture Office under the rules of hygiene.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun (Nayan), Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Mojibur Rahman, Agriculture Extension Officer Moniruzzaman, Agriculture Extension Officer Shamsunnahar Sumi, Deputy Assistant Plant Protection Officer Ataur Rahman Selim.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Mujibur Rahman said incentive materials would be distributed among a total of 800 farmers in phases.