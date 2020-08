Nayan Babu, Naogaon : General Secretary of Naogaon District Swechchhasebak League and candidate of Naogaon-6 (Atrai-Raninagar) constituency in the by-election of Bangladesh Awami League. Bhabanipur Hat has distributed about 3 thousand masks in different haats.

The mask was distributed by Adv: Omar Farooq Sumon in public awareness on Monday. Various leaders and activists of Upazila Awami League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League were present at the time.