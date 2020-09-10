Disha Patani Seems Happy to Resume Shoot After Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Boomerang Video

Many celebrities from Bollywood have resumed work after months of hiatus owing to the coronavirus induce nationwide lockdown. The latest to join peers is Disha Patani who is also back to work after the forced break.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of herself getting ready. In the video, Disha who seems to be in her vanity van is accompanied by two stylists who are clad in safety masks. While sharing the video, Disha wrote the words, “Finally we’re back,” over it and added a heart-eyed emoji. Going by the video, it appears Disha is happy to be back on sets.

Disha has been spending quality time with her pet dogs and family as she remained in isolation at home. She also made headlines for her styling and makeup looks she actively updated on her social media feed. Disha earmarked a top spot on the list of trends last month. She shared her hilarious take on the popular rap son, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. For her version, Disha was joined by two of her adorable dogs. While Disha played Kokilaben in her own take, her pooches essayed Gopi Bahu and Rashi.

Ayesha Shroff sent lots of love in the comments section.

On the work front, Disha’s last big screen appearance was in the romantic thriller Malang. The film, directed by Mohit Suri released on February 7. In addition to Disha, the film had Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in main roles.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama will bring the pairing of Disha with Salman Khan after Bharat. The upcoming film was slated for release on Eid this year, but got postponed owing to the ongoing pandemic. Disha also has to work on Ekta Kapoor-backed KTina and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.