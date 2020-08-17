Disha Patani Posts Throwback Video Doing Squats With 80 Kilos of Weight

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has posted a stunning video where she is seen doing full-range squats with 80 kilos of weight.

In the first of two throwback videos Disha shared on Instagram, she is seen doing squats with 75 kilos of weight all by herself. In the other video, she adds an extra five kilos and does the squats with a little help from her trainer.

“#throwback to the times when i was strong 75kg 1 rep , 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat @rajendradhole thanks for the motivation sir,” she wrote.

She has also been sharing makeup and styling tips on her social media handles. Be it her dazzling denim-on-denim look, for which she paired shorts jeans, burnt orange bikini, with a denim jacket or her picture where she flaunts her gorgeous tresses along with the makeup done by her, her posts always seem to leave fans with major fashion goals.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the romantic thriller “Malang”, directed by Mohit Suri, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year but is delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. Disha will also be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.