Disha Patani Looks Like a Dream in Animal Print Bikini, Flaunts Her Fit Body

Disha Patani‘s fans and followers on Instagram are in for a treat as the actress shared a stunning bikini picture. Disha flaunted her fit body as she posed on the beach donning an animal print bikini.

Disha shared the picture with a simple sun emoji. Take a look below:

Disha also took to Instagram stories to share a car selfie. Disha could be seen wearing a black mask and sporting the perfect winged liner.

Disha often shares bikini pictures on Instagram. The actress recently shared a stunning picture in a white bikini.

Previously, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she posed with sea-shells in an animal print bikini.

Earlier this year, Disha had flown to Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She shared a gorgeous picture from the island nation in a neon pink bikini.

The actress also shared several other stunning pictures from Maldives which left her fans impressed.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

