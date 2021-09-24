Disha Parmar’s Bikini Pic From Maldives Goes Viral; Samantha Akkineni Absent From Naga Chaitanya’s Dinner for Aamir Khan

Actress Disha Parmar, who is currently seen as Priya in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, took time off from work to celebrate her husband Rahul Vadiya’s birthday in Maldives. Disha took to social media to share some ravishing pictures of herself in a bikini. She is seen slaying with her natural beauty as she dresses up in a pink bikini top and printed bottoms. Her beauty amid the nature is a sight to behold. One of the pictures show her kissing Rahul on the cheek. In other images, she enjoys the floating breakfast basket in the pool. Disha’s images are sure to give you major vacation goals.

Telugu film industry superstars and couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship status has recently grabbed headlines. Currently, Chaitanya is also in the spotlight for his film Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently went to Hyderabad to promote the film. Aamir was also hosted by Chaitanya and his father, superstar Nagarjuna for a dinner. Many pictures of the group hanging out and enjoying their evening surfaced online. However, what caught fans’ attention was Samantha’s absence. This has further fueled the rumours the couple are living separately.

Parineeti Chopra is currently holidaying with her family in the Maldives. The actress, who jetted off to the island nation earlier this week, has been sharing glimpses from her stay. The actress recently grabbed headlines when she shared a stunning bikini picture from the island nation. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen wearing a red swimwear and relaxing on the docks. The picture also showed the glimpse of the beautiful beach. The Girl on the Train actress captioned the picture “sunburnt,” with a chili emoji.

Sequels are always tricky to make. Successful films and series have often had a sequel and not all have been as impactful as the first one. In recent years, with the advent of OTT in India, several shows have had subsequent seasons. Most often the makers have been able to present a unique story in the first season but the second season has fallen flat. The second season of Kota Factory doesn’t fall in that category. At the same time, it doesn’t even elevate the series.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently stepped out of her home to visit her future house with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai’s Pali. The actress was seen supervising their under-construction home in the city. Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir were spotted house-hunting around the city. They landed on a property in Bandra where they will be making their dream bungalow. The house will be named ‘Krishna Raj Bungalow.’ On Friday, Alia was spotted wearing black athleisure and a white mask. She could be seen accompanied by a group of people who are working on the project.

