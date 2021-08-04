Disha Parmar Trolled for Not Wearing Sindoor, Gives Befitting Reply

Recently, Rahul Vadiya and Disha Parmar were live on social media where a netizen pointed out that the latter was not wearing sindoor and an engagement ring. When pointed out, Disha seemed embarrassed while Rahul funnily said that she should have been wearing it as it is mark of a married woman.

Now, she posted a series of pictures today wearing a bright pink saree with gold embroidery. The actress opted for traditional jewellery with her attire and wore minimal makeup. She tied her hair in a neat bun. In the pictures, she is not seen wearing a sindoor. Disha captioned her post, “Happy Puppy! Saree : @labelkanupriya @_neelangi_ (sic).”

Soon after, a barrage of comments attacked her for not wearing sindoor yet again. Responding to that, Disha commented on her post saying, “Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered (sic)?”

Rahul and Disha wed on July 16. They invited many of their Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants in the wedding festivities.

