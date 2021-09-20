Diljit Dosanjh Does Not Give a ‘Damn’ About His Career in Bollywood, Read to Know Why

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is known to be very shy and silent. However, in a recent interview when the Punjabi star was asked if he enjoyed his time in Bollywood, at first he said he would prefer to remain silent, but later went on to say, “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (They are superstars at their home).” Diljit did not clear whom he was referring to with the statement.

The singer-actor has been a part of some hit Bollywood projects like Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. However, Diljit told Film Companion that he does not care whether or not he is able to cultivate a successful career in Bollywood as he has full control when it comes to music. Even though Diljit is always occupied with movie projects, he takes out time to treat his fans with his songs. The actor said that no one can stop him from producing the kind of music he does. Further, he expressed how proud he feels of the fact that Punjabi singers are mostly independent.

“No superstar can tell me that this music won’t work, or that someone else’s song would work better, none of this works on me. I don’t give a damn about getting work in Bollywood. Punjabi artists are independent, and that’s great freedom to have,” he said.

When asked about his experience in the Hindi film industry, the actor preferred to remain silent as he believes “If I speak up about it, it will become a big deal.” He further revealed that he is not crazy about any actor or director, and they can be superstars in their own homes.

The actor has done movies like Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari too. He will be next seen in a Netflix film by Ali Abbas Zafar.

