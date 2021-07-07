Dilip Kumar’s Funeral to Take Place With Full State Honors, Film Fraternity Gathers to Pay Respects

Legendary Indian thespian Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday morning after prolonged bouts of illnesses, his family and aides said. Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” said the thespian’s longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

News agency ANI reported that the legendary artist’s funeral will take place with full state honours, as per the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Last rites of veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be performed with full state honours: Chief Minister’s Office, Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Read: Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): Life and Times of the ‘Tragedy King’

Around 9.30 a.m., an ambulance carrying Dilip Kumar’s body left for his home in Bandra west, with his wife of 55-years Saira Banu Khan accompanying along with some family members.

Uddhav Thackeray has also visited Kumar’s residence and was seen consoling Banu. Veteran actor Dharmendra was also spotted at the residence.

Maharashtra | Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray consoles Saira Banu on the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in MumbaiActor Dharmendra present at the actor’s residence says, “I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart.” pic.twitter.com/fuASQN3HJV — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Many actors from the film fraternity have arrived at Dilip Kumar’s Bandra residence to attend his last rites. Actress Shabana Azmi was photographed by the paparazzi. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur have also been pictured outside Kumar’s residence.

Dharmendra and Anupam Kher were also seen arriving to pay their respects.

Maharashtra minister Sharad Pawar were also photographed on his way to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s residence.

Dilip Kumar started his career in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and had his breakout performance in 1949’s Andaz. Touted as India’s first superstar, Dilip Kumar delivered memorable roles in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Paigham, Madhumati, Gunga Jamuna among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here