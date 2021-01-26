Digitalize Farming With iFarmer

We have always heard that Bangladesh is an agricultural country. The weather and soil of Bangladesh favor the farmers for growing food for people. But the situation of the farmers is getting unfortunate day by day. Farmers, especially the smaller ones, lack access to affordable and timely credit, preventing them from enhancing their income — keeping them trapped in a vicious cycle. Most of these small-scale farmers are abandoning their farms and migrating to the cities because they cannot commercialize their operations due to poverty and a lack of finance and access to markets. To mitigate this crisis iFarmer has taken an exceptional initiative. Launched in 2018, iFarmer aims to facilitate the farming households of Bangladesh who are largely unbanked and rely on informal financing. iFarmer has so far, facilitated USD 3 million to 5000+ farmers across the country.

What is ifarmer doing to make everyone participate in agriculture?

iFarmer is Bangladesh’s first Deep tech Agriculture Platform focused on connecting farm funders with real farmers to increase food production and productivity. iFarmer’s current business model encourages Bangladeshis to participate in agriculture while going about their normal day jobs. Farm Funders select the kind of farms they want to fund via iFarmer website and then release the funds to iFarmer to set it up. After the agreed funding cycle (for livestock it ranges between 6–12 months), funders can choose to cash out or reinvest on the platform. Upon receiving funder’s funds, iFarmer hires and trains farmers to help source the animals, provide support in feed and veterinary, helps sell the animal. At the end of the cycle the farmer gets a % of the profit, the farm funders get their share and iFarmer takes a management fee. iFarmer uses technology and data to help securitize the funds.

iFarmer has won the Fintech Award in 2019 from United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), has been awarded as the “Startup with the most Social Impact” by the Swiss Embassy in Bangladesh and has been funded through Startup Bangladesh (ICT Ministry of Bangladesh)

iFarmer is an excellent platform for both the farmers and the funders. Farmers want a reliable and efficient way of selling their products at a fair price and businesses to need an efficient supply chain that gives them the best products at a reasonable cost. iFarmer make sure to create a supply chain where no one is getting deprived! They are working on building the largest demand-driven, organized, and tech-enabled supply chain of fresh agriculture products in Bangladesh.

Khondaker Farhana Shamim

Content Writer (Intern)