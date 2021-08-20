Different Types of Veils And Head Scarfs Worn By Muslim Women

All around the world there are lots of different kinds of coverings worn by women from the Muslim community to cover their head, hair and face. A headscarf is worn to cover the head while a naqab covers the face and the burqa conceals the whole body. There is a lot of debate over different kinds of veils. For some it is a part of religious faith while others see it as a symbol of oppression.

Today, we will look at the different kinds of headscarves worn across the globe

Burqa: The burqa is the most common and most covering of all Islamic veils. It is a one-piece cloth that covers a person from head to toe.

Naqab: The naqab is another type of face cover which just leaves the area around the eyes clear. It is often worn with a headscarf.

Hijab: This one covers the head and neck and the face remains uncovered.

Chador: Common in Iran, a chador is essentially a full-body cloak.

Khimar: The khimar is a veil that is worn over the hair and flows along the neck and shoulders. The face is not under the veil.

Shayla: The shayla is often wrapped around the head and held together by pins. It is kind of like a half-naqab which doesn’t cover the face.

