Did You Know this Connection Between Stress and Your Gut Health?

The morning routine is said to have a significant effect on our life as it aids us to start the day with intention, motivation and more energy. Most of us think to have a good start to our day, but it’s not always easy to wake up early and get on with it. We all usually have a hurried morning, guiltily skipping breakfast and trying to squeeze in another ten minutes of sleep. However, having the right morning routine can set the tone for the day and also make us feel happier and more productive. Having a good morning ritual keep our stress levels under control and also may have a positive effect on our overall gut health.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared a few morning rituals on Instagram. These will give a good start to our day, manage your stress responses, and will help in maintaining a healthy gut function.

1. Read a good book

Reading a good book always makes us feel good and helps us focus our mind before we begin the day. It is also a great way to motivate ourselves to remain calm throughout the day.

2. Gardening/watering your plants

Being close to nature always gives a fresh feeling and hence, gardening is a great way to connect with nature and have a fresh and energetic start to the day. This also contributes to our ecosystem.

3. Grounding or earthing where you walk barefoot on the ground, grass, or sand

This increases physical activity in our everyday life. Getting fresh air and starting our day early are the two best ways to rejuvenate our body and mind.

4. Guided meditations

Guided meditation is extremely beneficial for stress management. It’s the best way to calm and relax our minds and increase self-awareness. It is a type of meditation where an instructor guides us in a meditative session by using imagery, art or music.

5. Listen to soothing music

Listening to soothing music is one of the most energetic ways to start off the morning. Nothing could be better than to begin the day with our favourite song. It not only soothes the mind and also helps us feel refreshed for the rest of the day.

