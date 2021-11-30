Did You Know these Health Benefits of Kewra Water?

Kewra water, also known as Kewda or Keora water, is extensively used for its perfumed and pleasant odour. It is used in many perfumes, cosmetics, soaps, shampoos and aromatherapy tinctures. Though it is broadly used as an aroma enhancing and flavouring agent in cooking, do you know it has some amazing health and beauty benefits as well? Kewra water contains generous quantities of valuable plant-based chemicals, like phenols, tannins, glycosides, isoflavones, carotenoids. It is prepared by a steam distillation process of the pandanus flowers.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some of its health benefits through an Instagram post. Here are the health benefits of Kewra water:

The dilution is bestowed with ample anti-inflammatory agents that cure acne, dry skin, peeling in psoriasis, eczema and rosacea.

It controls body temperature effectively by inducing sweating.

Its botanical scent gives a quieting effect and helps in mental unwinding.

Kewra water may also be used as a cardiotonic that improve blood flow to all tissues of the body.

It regulates the heartbeat and recovers the contraction of the heart muscle as well.

Apart from what nutritionist Batra told about Kewra water, here are some other skin and beauty benefits of this aroma water that will leave you stunned.

Kewra water is inherently endowed with a purifying property, and hence you can use it as a cleanser. It will completely sweep away any lingering dust particles on the skin, owing to pollution, weather and other environmental factors.

It has cooling features that soothe irritated skin, visibly lowering redness, swelling and restoring fine skin texture.

It can also be sued as a toner that rejuvenates dull and sunken skin from within, giving a fresh and youthful appearance. It opens up the pores on the face and helps the skin to absorb nutrient-rich organic ingredients imbued in them.

It also contains hydrating essential oils and plant extracts, that carry innate emollient and humectant characteristics that help in dealing with dry skin.

It also works as an anti-ageing agent and minimizes wrinkles, fine lines, sagging in the skin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.