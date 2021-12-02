Did You Know These 5 Things that You Cannot Control in Your Body?

People nowadays are extremely worried about their exterior, especially their hair and skin. But it is extremely significant to embrace yourself with love and not get worried about things that are not in their control. In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr. Gurveen Waraich discussed some things that are beyond one’s control.

Check out the post here:

Pre-menstrual breakouts

The appearance of a zit right before periods every month is nothing to worry about. According to Gurveen, just like bloating and mood fluctuations, breakouts or acne is normal. The dermatologist stated that fall in estrogen and progesterone (female hormones) levels just before periods and a relative increase in testosterone (male hormone) levels also leads to breakouts. She said that it is normal to get 1-2 breakouts a week before periods and later it should start settling down once the bleeding starts. However, if your acne is persistent and painful, you need to consult a dermatologist.

Hair length

Both men and women are quite possessive about their hair growth. Gurveen opined that hair length is controlled by the length of the anagen (growth) phase of an individual’s hair follicle. The anagen phase for scalp hair, on average, can be as short as two years up to as long as seven years.

Skin Pores

Skin pores, which are basically tiny openings of oil or sebaceous glands on the skin, are a cause of concern for many. However, the dermatologist said that they are natural and essential part of the skin. She informed that skin pores are more prominent in individuals with oily skin and they only increase in size as people age. “We cannot and don’t want to get rid of them completely. But yes, with proper skincare regime and a few treatments we can reduce its prominence,” she added.

Moderate hair loss; 100 strands a day

From stress to less production of hormones, a number of reasons can lead to hair loss. Gurveen revealed that shedding hair is a natural part of the hair growth cycle. She explained that hair grows and dies in four phases, which are:

Anagen (growth phase)

Catagen (transitional phase)

Telogen (resting phase)

Exogen (hair shedding phase)

Gurveen informed that once hair completes it’s cycle, they will shed off, hence, it’s natural to lose 100-150 hair strands daily.

Natural skin colour

Though fairness creams and skin brightening products have flooded the market, it is very important that every person preserves their unique skin colour in the healthiest ways. The dermatologist highlighted that there is a difference between even skin tone and whitening, therefore one should aim for achieving the latter.

