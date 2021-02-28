Did You Know Eggplant Can Help You Lose Weight, Cure Anemia?

Eggplant or brinjal or aubergine- known by various names, this purple, tear-drop structured vegetable is loaded with nature’s goodness. Frequenting our meals, this flavourful vegetable which is technically a fruit, scores high on nutritional value. It has innumerable health benefits. Even the leaves and roots of this plant are beneficial for treating infections and wounds.

Let’s take a look at eggplant’s health benefits:

Natural laxative

Eggplants are brimming with fibre besides water, antioxidants which help reduce gut inflammation, relieve constipation by acting as a laxative; and improve the overall digestive health.

Promotes cardiac health

Anthocyanins, a pigment present in eggplants, aids in strengthening the functions of the heart. It is known to reduce the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and promote the ‘good’ HDL cholesterol.

Aids in weight loss

Eggplants being low on carbohydrate and calorie, feature high on weight loss diet plan. Also, the saponin in the eggplant obstructs fat accumulation and absorption in the body, thereby making it a great addition to your diet.

Elevates haemoglobin levels

Have eggplants to treat anemia. Eggplants are loaded with iron in addition to a series of nutrients such as thiamine, niacin, copper, fiber, folic acid, vitamin C, K, B6, and potassium, manganese. This nutrient-rich vegetable will keep you energized and healthy.

Boosts bone health

Eggplant have phenolic compounds which are amazing to combat osteoporosis, strengthen bones, and enhance bone mineral density. Also, the presence of iron and calcium in it is great for bone health.

Better Brain health

Eggplants boosts cognitive health. The phytonutrients and potassium in eggplants ensure oxygen supply to the brain. They obstruct the free radicals, and function as vasodilators aiding in broadening blood vessels. Also, they stimulate the neural pathways which boosts memory as a result.

Prevents cancer

Being rich in antioxidants, anthocyanins, eggplants reduce the risks of cancer. They prevent the growth of cancer cells, and have healing properties. Even the solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides, an extract found in eggplant peel is known to eradicate cancer cells.