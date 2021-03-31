Did You Know ‘Delhi Crime’ Star Shefali Shah is Also a Talented Painter? Check Out Her Art Work

Actress Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen in the web series Human, is fond of painting in her personal time. In her new show, which is co-directed by her husband Vipul Shah, around 20 of her paintings have been used as room decor. “I was looking for a particular painting, which was to be shipped overseas, and found out all my paintings have been taken for ‘Human’. We’re shooting in a magnificent bungalow by the sea and to see my paintings adorn big walls with high ceilings was quite exciting,” she said.

Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. Besides Shefali, Human also features actors Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas.

Human went on floors in January and is being co-directed by Shah along with Mozez Singh. Prior to this, the National Award-winning actress had also collaborated with her husband on films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Kucch Luv Jaisaa (2011) and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017).