Did Amber Heard Face ‘Organized Campaign of Widespread Targeted Harassment’ During Trial?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case was one of the most talked about topics among the netizens. In light of that, a fresh report alleged that the hate messages on social media that were targeted toward the Aquaman actress during the entirety of the trial were in fact an ‘organized campaign of widespread targeted harassment’ against her, which may or may not have been planned by Johnny.

Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel negates the popular opinion that bots were used to run an online hate campaign against Heard. Instead, he strongly believes the slanderous campaign that took the internet by storm was helmed by actual people. While talking to CBS News, he explained, “It does not necessarily mean a bunch of folks in a small room, someplace in St. Petersburg that is working together. It could just be a group of people who are against Amber Heard, and they decide on another platform — whether it’s Switch or Discord or whatever — ‘we’re going to attack, let’s coordinate together.’”

According to Christopher, the online trolling and harassment that took place in lieu of the judgment has to be one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts. Additionally, he claimed that the social media giant Twitter just stood there as a bystander as it failed to protect its users.

Whitney Heard, sister of Amber Heard took to Instagram a few days after the trial ended. She penned a heartfelt note for Amber which read, “I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you.”

The defamation trial that lasted seven weeks saw its share of twists and turns. Eventually, the trial concluded after a jury found Amber Heard guilty on all counts. The court awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages. Additionally, Amber was also awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Johnny defamed her through his attorney. In the most recent development, Amber Heard’s demand for a new trial was turned down by a Virginia Judge. She cited for retrial over the mistaken identity of one of the jurors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.