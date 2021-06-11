Dharmendra Shares Video of His New Fitness Routine, Daughter Esha Deol Hails Him as ‘He-Man’

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra is spending his time by inculcating some new fitness methods these days. In his recent Instagram post, the actor shared a video of how he has started water aerobics at the age of 85. In a short video clipping, the actor was seen practicing water aerobics in an indoor pool at his Lonavala farmhouse.

Accompanying the video, Dharmendra also had a message for his followers. The actor wrote that with God’s blessings and the good wishes of his fans and friends, he has started practising water aerobics. He also expressed his admiration for the fans who always send him their loving response.

Amidst all the endearing comments from his fans, Dharmendra also received a reaction from his daughter Esha Deol. The actress called him “truly the He-Man and inspiration.” For his macho roles that portrayed the image of an angry young man fighting off the societal evils, Dharmendra was often dubbed as the “He-Man” of Bollywood.

Many other fans commended Dharmendra’s discipline and enthusiasm. One comment read, “Example of jawan dil and fitness,” while many others wished for the actor’s good health and happiness.

Besides exercising and staying fit, Dharmendra is often seen farming at his farmhouse. The actor frequently shares news about the new crops and fruits that he grows on his farm land.

Dharmendra has six kids from his two marriages. Esha and Ahana Deol are his daughters from his second marriage with actress Hema Malini. The actor married Hema in 1979 but he did not divorce his first wife Prakash Kaur.

From his first marriage, the actor has four kids — Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajieta Deol. However, only three of his kids -Esha, Sunny, and Bobby — followed the footsteps of their father and made a career in acting in Bollywood.

