Dhanush to Spend Rs 150 Cr on His Dream House; Kapil Sharma Hikes Fee

Popular actor of Southern cinema, Dhanush bought a new land at Poes Garden, Chennai in February this year. The actor performed the bhoomi poojan ceremony with wife Aishwarya in the presence of father-in-law superstar Rajnikanth and mother-in-law Latha. Reportedly, the actor is likely to expend a whopping of Rs 150 crore to build the house of his dreams. The house is in the same posh locality where Rajnikanth has been living for over three decades now. The area is home to some of the well-known and famous personalities in Chennai, including the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Dhanush to Spend Rs 150 Cr on His Dream House in Chennai?

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor officiated their status as man and wife in a low key court marriage in the month of November. While there have been rumours floating that Ruchikaa is pregnant, Shaheer did not confirm anything till now. Shaheer, who has been busy with the shoot of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, ahead of the launch on July 12, reunited with his family after a long shooting schedule outside Mumbai. In a picture that he shared online, his wife Ruchikaa’s pregnancy is confirmed and she is even seen flaunting the baby bump in a violet floral dress.

Shaheer Sheikh’s Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is a Glowing Mom-to-be as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable picture with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious 👨‍👩‍👧💕 ,” the actress wrote alongside the picture.

Anushka Sharma Sneaks in a Quick Breakfast with Virat Kohli, Here’s the Adorable Pic

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram feed is always chirpy and lively, just like her personality. Not someone to let things be dull and boring, Shilpa finds a way to spice up almost any activity she engages in. In one of her recently uploaded videos, the actress has transformed the meaning of cardio. Whoever thought cardio was boring, Shilpa’s latest workout video will ask you to think that over.

Shilpa Shetty’s Different Kind of Monday Motivation is Must-watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma has fans across the country. With his impeccable comic timing and rib-tickling slapstick humour, he has made a place in the heart of all ages from 8-80. And now that his landmark show, The Kapil Sharma Show is about to make a comeback, fans are eagerly looking forward to it. This new season of the show will have a new format and a new team, and Kapil himself will be charging a lot more for the new season.

Kapil Sharma Hikes Fee Ahead Of Show’s Return

