Dhanush Calls Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘Friend’; Bachchan Pandey Faces Trouble Due to Kashmir Files?

Actor Dhanush left fans confused after he took to social media and congratulated his estranged wife, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her new music video ‘Payani’. “Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless,” Dhanush wrote. Not just this, but even Aishwarya responded to his Tweet and wrote, “Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!” For the unversed, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R had announced their separation in January this year.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandey is all set to release on March 18. However, if reports are to be believed, the makers of the movie are extremely worried about their film’s screen count since it is releasing at a time when The Kashmir Files is already ruling the box office. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, a large number of cinemas are single screens and their owners are now in no mood of replacing The Kashmir Files.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post that netizens linked to Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’. “We know now, what we never knew then,” Big B wrote. However, soon after, netizens connected his Tweet to The Kashmir Files and questioned him for not ‘openly’ talking about the movie. “How enigmatic! So finally some awareness and yet not a single word for the issue of this scarred #KashmiriPandits community,” one of the social media users wrote.

Wrestler Sangram Singh has announced that he will tie the knot with his longtime fiancee Payal Rohatgi soon. On Thursday, he took to Twitter and confirmed that he and Payal will tie the knot in July around his birthday. For the unversed, Payal is currently a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp.

Lock Upp contestants Sara Khan and Ali Merchant have decided to put their differences aside. In a recent promo of the show, Sara and Ali can be seen discussing their past as they tell each other that it’s time to forget whatever happened and move on. For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

