Devoleena Slams Vishal Kotian for Passing ‘Insulting’ Remarks at Her

Several former Bigg Boss contestants recently graced the show to give a reality check to the current housemates. They also had the power to save one contestant each, from the following nominations. Kamya Punjabi, Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were the special guests who graced the ongoing season of the reality show.

When Devoleena entered the house, she expressed her disappointment over Vishal Kotian’s strategy of hurting the emotions of fellow contestants. Vishal was in disagreement with her, but Devoleena went on to expose the former’s game. Once Devoleena left, Vishal was heard saying that he would take opinions or knowledge from a person who is more intelligent than him. Taunting the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Vishal said that she herself was not able to reach the top 7. “Main usse gyaan loonga joh mujhse gyaani ho, usse nahi jiska gyaan mere se neeche ho. Khud top 7 mein bhi thi kya? (I will take advice from someone who is better than me not from someone who is beneath me),” he said.

Later, during the Weekend Va Vaar episode, host Salman Khan picked Vishal for his nasty comment on Devoleena. In a conversation with Etimes TV, when Devoleena was asked about Vishal’s comment she said that to win a game, the contestants have to accept Bigg Boss as their own house. According to her once the housemates do it, they will never ever behave badly with a guest.

Devoleena said that Vishal tries to portray himself as a man who has been through ups and downs and he is often heard talking about his culture, values. But the TV actress feels that if anything was true, he would have not said such things about her.

Devoleena clarified that she has nothing personal against Vishal or any contestant of the show. “I went inside and spoke what I felt was right. I have my own views. Some will agree with them, some will not.”

Speaking about why Vishal was frustrated with her questions, Devoleena opined that it was spoiling his game in the house. According to the actress, Vishal’s way of playing games in the BB house is dirty as he uses fellow contestants’ emotions as per his convenience. She further added that he also plays the victim card which is not required at all. Hitting back at Vishal’s ‘Top 7’ remark, Devoleena said that she would like to remind how she got injured during a task and the doctor had suggested choosing her health over the show.

