Detained in Sapahar for attack, vandalism and looting

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : Sapahar police have arrested an accused in the incident of vandalism and looting at Basatbari in the dark of night in Sapahar, Naogaon.

According to police sources, a house built on a disputed property was vandalized and looted in the dark of night in Andhardighi village of the upazila on Sunday night. A case was registered at Sapahar police station on Monday. Shariful son of Nurul Haque of Andhardighi village, was arrested on the same night in connection with the case.

According to the information given by Shariful, the police recovered the vandalized and looted goods from the house of Emdad in the village and took him into police custody.

Sapahar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Al Mahmud confirmed the incident and said that the police are working to arrest the other accused in the case and bring them under the law.