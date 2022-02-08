Designer Masaba Gupta Shares Healthy and Delicious Bhel Recipe

Winter season poses a challenge for us as the drive to stay fit takes a big blow and our efficiency pertaining to diet and exercise decreases. As much as we want to control munching onto our favourite snacks, our body tends to become weaker in front of our hunger pangs. And rightly so. It is scientifically proven that consuming more calories warms up the body.

However, there is a way around tackling this resistance and tricking the body into munching healthy food veiled and disguised as our favourite snacks. One such example was recently set by fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who concocted a recipe for a gluten-free, super healthy Bhel. Yes, you heard that right. Your spicy and masala-filled Bhel can be transformed into a healthy snack that would not add inches to your body even if you gobble it up a bit more than required.

Sharing a clip of the preparation of the gluten-free Bhel on Instagram, Masaba utilised the caption space to explain the recipe and the health benefits attached to it. “When you feel like Bhel but want to make it super healthy! Here it is! My 10-minute, gluten-free, winter snack hack,” wrote Masaba.

In the caption, Masaba also mentioned how the Bhel is not just delicious but is also good for health. The dish is rich in nutrients such as magnesium, zinc, and Vitamin B. In addition, ingredients in the Bhel will help the body tackle the likes of acne and cancer and help the body fight oxidative stress. It also aids blood circulation and reduces inflammation in the body.

The recipe shared by Masaba is very simple to prepare and takes very little time.

All you need are the ingredients mentioned below:

Pods of Jewar called Ponkh/Hurda

Diced Cucumber

Diced Onions

Imli Chutney

Lemon Juice

Pomegranate

Chaat Masala

Crispy Sev made of Ragi

Green Chutney or Mustard Oil for that extra kick of flavour

