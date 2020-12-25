Delicious Cakes You Can Bake for the Festival

Christmas is almost here and people all over the world are gearing up for celebrations. Come Christmas, who doesn’t like to devour amazing delights. How about preparing bakes at home and making the festive season extra special for your loved ones?

Here are a few wonderful recipes that you should try making at home this Christmas.

Chocolate Moist Cake

Ingredients: Crispy chocolate chip cookies (a bagful), Milk (1 1/2 cup), Baking powder (2 ¼ tsp), Additional Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Chips

Process:

Step 1: Grind the cookies with a blender to fine powder measuring upto 3 cups

Step 2: Add baking powder to give your dessert the required elevation

Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients

Step 4: Warm the milk before adding it to the mixture

Step 5: Keep mixing and do not rush the milk in your batter

Step 6: In case of unmanageable lumps, give a final stir using a hand blender

Step 7: You can now add some additional cocoa powder and chocolate chips if you want to boost the flavour

Step 8: Pour the batter into a pre-greased pan (preferably a 7 inch pan)

Step 9: Place it into a preheated oven for 15 minutes at 170 degree Celsius. Do not over bake

Step 10: Allow the cake to cool and then overturn

Fresh Strawberry Cake

Ingredients: Flour (3 cups), Granulated sugar (1 3/4 cup), Milk (1 1/4 cups), Powdered sugar (1 cup), Unsalted butter (1 cup), Eggs (3), Egg yolks (of 2), Baking powder(1 tbsp), Vanilla extract (2 tsp), Heavy cream (3 cups), Salt (1/2 tsp), Cream cheese

Optional – Sliced strawberries for decoration

Process:

Step 1: Sieve flour, baking powder, salt in a mixing bowl together and keep aside

Step 2: Whip butter and sugar in another bowl with an electric blender until fluffy

Step 3: Add eggs, egg yolks and vanilla extract gradually while continuing the blending

Step 4: Alternatively, add 1/3 part of flour mixture and ½ part of the milk mix at low speed. Gently fold the batter

Step 5: Divide the ready batter into 3 equal parts

Step 6: Grease three 9” round pans and pour the cake batter

Step 7: Bake in a preheated oven for 25 – 30 mins or until a toothpick comes out clean

Step 8: Allow the cake to cool before removing

For the frosting: Whip cream until it forms soft peaks and add powdered sugar. Add vanilla and cream cheese until fluffy. Wait for all the layers to completely cool before adding the topping.

Lemon Cake

Ingredients: Flour (3 cups), Sugar (2 1/2 cups), Butter (1 cup), Eggs (5), Buttermilk (3/4 cups), Baking powder (1 1/2 tsp), Baking soda (1/2 tsp), Vanilla extract (1/2 tsp), Lemon juice (1/4 cups), Salt (1 tsp)

Process:

Step 1: Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda salt in a mixing bowl together and set aside

Step 2: Take another bowl, whip both butter and sugar using an electric blender until fluffy

Step 3: Add eggs, egg yolks and vanilla extract in the same bowl slowly while continuing the blending

Step 4: Alternatively, add 1/3 part of flour mix and lime juice and buttermilk at low speed. Gently fold the batter.

Step 5: Divide the batter into two equal parts

Step 6: Grease two 8” round pans and pour the cake batter

Step 7: Bake for 45 to 50 mins or until a toothpick comes out clean

Step 8: Allow the cake to cool before removing

For the frosting: Split cakes into four layers and wedge with lemon, curd, jam, or icing. Apply crumb coat and buttercream frosting for decoration as desired.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Ingredients: All-purpose flour (2 cups), Brown sugar (1¾ cups), Eggs (2), Bittersweet chocolate chopped, Unsalted butter (¾ cup), Buttermilk (1¾ cups), Almond meal (1 cup), Cocoa powder (½ cup), Baking powder (2 tsp), Baking soda (¼ tsp), Vanilla extract (2 tsp), Almond extract (½tsp), Kosher salt (1½ tsp)

Process:

Step 1: Heat chocolate in a heatproof bowl and place in a double boiler. Keep stirring until melted

Step 2: Add buttermilk and vanilla extract after cooling

Step 3: Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda salt in a mixing bowl together and set aside

Step 4: Take another bowl, whip both butter and sugar using an electric blender until fluffy

Step 5: Add eggs, egg yolks and vanilla extract in the same bowl slowly while continuing the blending

Step 6: Alternatively, add 1/3 part of flour mix and lime juice and buttermilk at low speed. Gently fold the batter

Step 7: Grease a cake dish and pour the cake mixture. Bake for 45 to 50 mins or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool before removing

Plum Cake

Ingredients: Raisins (1 cup), Figs chopped (1 cup), Dried apricots chopped (1 cup), Dried ginger chopped (1/2cup), Candied orange peel chopped (1/2cup), Brandy (¾ cup), Butter melted (225 gms), Flour (380 gms), Baking Powder (1.5 tsps), Ground cinnamon (1 tsp), Ground ginger (1/2 tsp), Ground cloves (1/2 tsp), Salt (1/2 tsp), Sugar (300 gms), Brown sugar (150 gms), Eggs (4), Molasses (2 tbsp), Vanilla extract (1 tbsp), Toasted walnuts (1 cup), Apricot jam (1/2cup), Warm water (1/2cup)

Process:

Step 1: Mix dried fruit, ginger, candied orange peel and brandy. Keep aside overnight

Step 2: Preheat the oven and grease two 9/5 inch loaf tins

Step 3: Mix flour, baking powder, spices and salt

Step 4: Beat butter and sugar in a bowl until smooth. Mix one egg at a time followed by vanilla and molasses. Add the flour mixture slowly. Add walnuts and the fruit mixture

Step 5: Divide batter between both the tins. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes or until the tester comes out clean. Remove from the oven and brush liquor on the top

Step 6: Heat jam and water until smooth and glaze the top of the cake