Delicacies You Must Try This Puthandu

Tuesday marks the Tamil New Year or the Puthandu, the first day of year in the Tamil calendar. Puthandu is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, and that is why it is celebrated around this time of the year on the Gregorian calendar.

Being the day of new beginnings and festivities, the day certainly demands some delicious delicacies that are an integral part of the southern state’s culture. Here are some dishes that you can prepare to celebrate the occasion.

Masala Dal Vada: For this dish, you will require chana dal, urad dal, chopped onion, salt, teaspoon asafoetida, green chillies, curry leaves and oil as required. Wash and soak chana and urad dal in water, preferably overnight. Blend the soaked dal in a blender to convert it into a thick paste. Add chopped green chillies in the batter with a little water and blend once again to make a fine paste. Transfer the batter into a large bowl and add curry leaves, chopped onion and asafoetida and mix well with a spoon. Place a pan over medium flame and heat some oil in it. As the oil heats up, take out small portions of the batter and slowly put them in the oil.

Kalkandu Sadam: A festive occasion is incomplete without a traditional sweet dish and to fulfill that we have Kalkandu Sadam. This dish is similar to Kheer and requires rice, jaggery, milk, water, ghee, moong dal, and dry fruits of your choice. Start preparing for the dish by washing the rice and dal properly. Then add them to the pressure cooker, along with water and cook. Take the mixture out of the cooker and mash them lightly. Heat milk in a pan until it comes to a boil. Then add jaggery and the rice and dal mixture and mix it well. Let this cook for 10-12 minutes. As it heats up add one tablespoon of ghee in a pan and add cashews and raisins to it. Roast the dry fruits for 2 to 3 minutes. Add them to the rice-milk mixture and let the dish get thicker.

Mango Pachadi: The month of April also means abundance of raw mangoes and one can add a fruity zing to their menu with this sweet and sour Mango Pachadi. For this dish you would need raw mangoes and chop them and keep them in a bowl. Put a large pan on medium flame and add mango pieces in it along with some water. Let the mangoes cook for a few minutes and then add jaggery and salt to the pan and bring the mixture to a boil. In another pan add oil and mustard seeds and let them splutter for a few seconds. Turn off the flame and pour these mustard seeds into the pan with a mango mixture and your Mango Pachadi is ready.

