Delicacies to Celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Festivals are all about joy and peace! Every festival in India is embraced with passion and is a true representation of our love and harmony. Milad-un-Nabi celebrates Prophet Muhammad’s birthday who is also believed to be God’s messenger. While the day is not celebrated with the same pomp and show as Eid, it is marked with a lavish feast. Milad-un-Nabi cuisine is known as Mawlid dishes, and includes the Prophet’s favorite ingredients, such as dates and honey.

ASEEDA

Aseeda, also known as Asida is made up of cooked wheat flour batter with butter or honey. It’s an uncomplicated but rich dish. Traditionally, the meal is consumed without cutlery. Aseeda is eaten from a single bowl and distributed communally. When preparing the meal, one must be attentive and constantly mix it so that no lumps are formed.

ROGAN JOSH (MUTTON)

Mutton Rogan Josh is a meal cooked by the Kashmiri Muslims for important festivals and events such as Eid. This slow-cooked meat recipe is among the most exquisite mutton recipes, with a sauce that is a combination of mild fragrant spices and tastes best when paired with steamed rice or pulao.

SHEER KHURMA

This traditional Persian meal is made by boiling milk, dates, and dry fruit with fine vermicelli to create a tasty treat that will make you crave more. Sheer Khurma or Sheer Korma is a must-try. This is a traditional recipe that has been passed down through generations. In Persian, where the meal originated, ‘sheer’ means milk and ‘khurma’ means dates.

BAKLAVA

Phyllo dough paired with finely crushed pistachios, cinnamon, butter, and a simple syrup made of water, sugar, and lemon juice is what makes traditional baklava so delicious and crispy. As a festive dish prepared during Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi, cinnamon’s aroma delights your senses and is a delectable delight for the taste buds

BIRYANI

We all enjoy biryanis, especially when they are prepared in the Dum Pukht manner, in which the meat cooks in a fragrant combination of seasonings, spices, and steam. The flavor of a Dum Biryani, whether chicken or mutton, is truly captivating, and making this delicacy for your unique Eid-e-Milad feast will get you praise for your outstanding culinary abilities.

