Delhi Capitals Schedule 2022: Full league stage schedule for Delhi Capitals, matches timings, venues and full squad | Cricket News

Here’s a look at Delhi Capitals’ complete league stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Delhi Capitals Full Squad:

Complete IPL 2022 schedule of league phase:

NEW DELHI: One of the most consistent teams in recent times, Delhi Capitals will look to go the whole distance this time, when Rishabh Pant and co. begin their IPL 2022 campaign from March 27 onwards. The 2020 runners-up face their arch rivals Mumbai Indians in their lung opener.A strong set of retained players along with some excellent buys at the auction table make Delhi a formidable unit.Delhi Capitals, who are in Group A, this year have Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants with them. They will be playing 2 matches each with these four teams alongside their counterpart Punjab Kings from the other group. Against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, Delhi will be playing a game each in the league phase.Match 1, March 27, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PMMatch 2, April 2, Sunday: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 3, April 7, Thursday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 4, April 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PMMatch 5, April 16, Saturday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 PMMatch 6, April 20, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 7, April 22, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PMMatch 8, April 28, Thursday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 9, May 1, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PMMatch 10, May 5, Thursday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 11, May 8, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 12, May 11, Wednesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 13, May 16, Monday: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMMatch 14, May 21, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PMRishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

March 26 – Chennai Super Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 27 – Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians – CCI -3.30 PM

March 27 – Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 28 – Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

March 29 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

March 30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil stadium, 7.30 PM

March 31 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 1 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 2 – Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 2 – Gujarat Titans versus Delhi Capitals – MCA Stadium Pune – 7.30 PM

April 3 – Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 5 – Rajasthan Royals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 6 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 7 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil stadium – 7.30 PM

April 8 – Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 9 – Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil stadium – 3.30 PM

April 9 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 10 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Delhi Capitals – CCI – 3.30 PM

April 10 – Rajasthan Royals versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 11 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 12 – Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 13 – Mumbai Indians versus Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

April 14 – Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 15 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 16 – Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants – CCI – 3.30 PM

April 16 – Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 17 – Punjab Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – DY Patil Stadium – 3.30 PM

April 17 – Gujarat Titans versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 18 – Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 19 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 20 – Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 21 – Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

April 22 – Delhi Capitals versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 23 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Gujarat Titans – DY Patil stadium, 3.30 PM

April 23- Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI – 7.30 PM

April 24 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 25 – Punjab Kings versus Chennai Super Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 26 –Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Rajasthan Royals – MCA Stadium Pune, 7.30 PM

April 27 – Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 28 – Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

April 29 – Punjab Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

April 30 – Gujarat Titans versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, CCI – 3.30 PM

April 30 – Rajasthan Royals versus Mumbai Indians – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 1 – Delhi Capitals versus Lucknow Super Giants – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 1 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune 7.30 PM

May 2 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 3 – Gujarat Titans versus Punjab Kings – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 4 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings – MCA Stadium, Pune, 7.30 PM

May 5 – Delhi Capitals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – CCI -7.30 PM

May 6 –Gujarat Titans versus Mumbai Indians – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 7 – Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 7 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Kolkata Knight Riders – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 8 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 8 – Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 9 – Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders – DY Patil Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 10 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Gujarat Titans – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 11 – Rajasthan Royals versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 12 – Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 13 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Punjab Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – MCA Stadium, Pune – 7.30 PM

May 15 – Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans – Wankhede Stadium – 3.30 PM

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants versus Rajasthan Royals – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 16 – Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 17 – Mumbai Indians versus Sunrisers Hyderabad – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 18 – Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants – DY Patil Stadium, 7.30 PM

May 19 – Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujarat Titans – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 20 – Rajasthan Royals versus Chennai Super Kings – CCI – 7.30 PM

May 21 – Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM

May 22 – Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings – Wankhede Stadium – 7.30 PM