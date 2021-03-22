Deepika Padukone’s All Green Look in This Instagram Post is Worth Rs 90,000

Besides being an actress, Deepika Padukone is a foodie, she talks about mental health issues, and while she does all that she makes sure she makes a statement with her fashion choices as well. Her latest Instagram post is all about that.

The actress was seen rocking a pair of green leather pants, along with a pistachio green crop cardigan in her latest Instagram post. With a pair of nike trainers and smokey eyes, the actress completed her look. The pants Deepika is wearing in the Instagram post are worth Rs 71,552 while her top designed by the French fashion house JACQUEMUS is priced at Rs 19,573. This takes the total cost of her attire to Rs 90k. The loose green leather pants that elevates Deepika’s look in the Instagram post are from an Israeli brand called Dodo Bar Or. The brand was founded by an Israeli actress Dorit Bar Or in 2014.

In her post, the 35-year-old actress is seen in a running stance as she captions the very green picture, “Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes…OR am I…!?” The playful picture has received over 1.5million likes since it was shared on Sunday. The actress continued to show her love for the upcoming mango season and commented on her post asking her followers that how much mango is too much mango? The comment has been liked by 3k Instagram users.

Entrepreneur Navya Nanda also left her comment on the post with two fire emojis. While art director Smriti Kiran commented, “I absolutely love what you are wearing.”

Deepika’s fashion game has certainly gone international. The actress has enthralled international audiences with her dramatic red carpet appearances from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala ball to Cannes Film Festival. Most recently Deepika Padukone also took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with Louis Vuitton. The actress was seen endorsing the French house’s LV Coussin bag in her Instagram post last month.