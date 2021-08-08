Deepika Padukone Wants a Prateek Kuhad Song to Play in the Background of Her Stunning Picture

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account has gone through a serious makeover after she removed all her previous posts at the beginning of the year. Deepika’s account now follow’s a certain aesthetic, with themed pictures and creative videos. Now, it seems like the actress is making a shift towards more black-and-white and sepia-toned posts. Recently, Deepika shared a black-and-white picture of herself and joked that a song by singer Prateek Kuhad should play in the background.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing an oversized shirt with her hair pulled back in a bun. She captioned it, “Plays a Prateek Kuhad song in the Background or some such…”

Going with the black-and-white theme, Deepika had previously posted a stunning picture of her silhouette. The picture, which showed Deepika looking in through curtains also received a loving comment from husband Ranveer Singh.

She also shared a picture with Shakun Batra from the sets of their movie, where she could be seen reading her lines. She captioned the picture, “Shh…Work in progress.”

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s aforementioned untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

