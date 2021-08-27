Deepika Padukone Shows us How to ‘Pause and Pose’, Ranveer Singh is Impressed

Deepika Padukone has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming multi-starrer film with director Shakun Batra. It is untitled yet but one of her most awaited with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She is also at part of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83, the cricket World Cup film by Kabir Khan.

Deepika entertained her fans on social media by sharing a blur picture in monotone. Ranveer Singh commented, “Hottie.” Ranveer and Deepika, who are a couple in real life as well, keep giving us internet flattery goals and it was one of those times. The actor couple also recently celebrated a family event together.

Another user commented, “Praising you won’t be justified, adoring you may be (sic).”

She also shared some pictures from a shoot in black leather pants and stylish top.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika’s upcoming film kickstarted, with a ‘muhurat’ pooja and clap in Hyderabad on July 24.

Amitabh Bachchan landed in Hyderabad, as the film’s muhurat was held on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. For the muhurat shot, Prabhas sounded the clapboard on Amitabh Bachchan whose portions will be shot in the first schedule. According to the film’s production team, director Nag Ashwin will be shooting some crucial sequences with Amitabh and few other actors in the first shooting schedule, which commences on Saturday in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. However, Prabhas will join the team later. No announcement was made regarding Deepika shooting for the film. It is a mega-budget sci-fi film as the casting has already suggested.

Deepika will also play role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be headlining The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan where they will reprise roles of Anna Hathaway (Jules Austin) and Robert De Niro ( Ben Whittaker).

