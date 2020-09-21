Deepika Padukone Recalls Her School Days and Love for Badminton

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses of B-town who has bagged multiple awards. She also had been a national level badminton player before coming into films. Recently, the actress talked about her early days, her journey and other aspects of life in National Geographic’s documentary Mega Icons Season 2.

While talking about her old school days, the actress revealed that she had no time for late nights, movies and TV in her teenage days because her day started at 5 in the morning, along with physical conditioning and then school.

Sharing about her routine, she said, “As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends. I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again.”

The actress also revealed about how she used to get special treatment in her school just because of her father Prakash Padukone, who was a national-level badminton player.

The teaser of the episode has been released a couple of days ago. The actress also shared it on her Instagram. In the teaser, the actress can be saying that her movie Cocktail was the turning point in her career as it allowed her to be truly vulnerable in front of the camera for the first time. After that, there was no stopping for her.

Director Imtiaz Ali and Ranveer Singh can also be seen in the teaser talking about the transformation and evolution of the actress over the period.

Meanwhile, Deepika is in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next directorial. The film will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be also seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with Ranveer Singh. The movie will be based on the historic victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup.