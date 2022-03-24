Deepika Padukone Reacts to Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Everyone Loves Deepika’ Comment in Dasvi Trailer

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone woke up to a sweet surprise today and she thanked the team of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Dasvi on her social media for the same. The now-viral trailer of Dasvi was released today morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone’s attention. In a scene, Abhishek is heard saying, “Everyone loves Deepika” referring to the superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted to the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote, “Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best! “.

The Pathaan actress has been making headlines ever since the release of her latest film, Gehraiyaan, for the outstanding and relatable performance she had delivered in the film.

On the work front, she has massive projects like Pathaan, Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake and another Hollywood project.

Meanwhile, after much anticipation, the makers of the upcoming social comedy film, Dasvi on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of the film. The trailer is a laughter riot as it sees Abhishek’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary and his journey and challenges to pass the tenth standard. The forty-six-year-old star took to Twitter and dropped the teaser of the film. He wrote, “Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi”

The two minute-forty-three-seconds trailer chronicles the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Abhishek) as an illiterate, corrupt, and desi politician who finds a new obstacle in prison: education. After bumping into a no-nonsense police officer (Yami Gautam) in jail, who taunts him for his low education, passing the tenth standard becomes his goal. With a quirky wide by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to Ganga Ram Chaudhary is what viewers will have to see in the film.

The trailer sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a dhaakad IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby’s beloved kursi. The trailer promises the movie as an entertainer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.