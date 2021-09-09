Deepika Padukone-Prabhas to Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, 11 Cross Industry Pairings We’re Excited About

A long list of Bollywood actors are collaborating with artists from other film industries in India and vice versa. This is not only a new trend that widens their respective pan-India appeal, but could also be a big game changer from the box office point of view. We take a look at how cross industry collaborations are coming along in upcoming films.

Deepika Padukone-Prabhas

After Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho, Prabhas is set to work with another Bollywood actress in his upcoming film from director Nag Ashwin. The yet untitled film co-stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and is highly anticipated among fans.

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his first pan-India film Liger and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is his co-star in it. Both actors will be treading new grounds with this much-anticipated film. While Ananya is still very fresh in Bollywood, Vijay has generated a lot of curiosity among a wider audience because of his popularity in Telugu cinema.

Nayanthara-Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is working on a film with director Atlee and reports say that he has already started shooting for it in Pune. Nayanthara is his co-star in it and is one of the highly anticipated pairings in an upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas

The upcoming film Adipurush is a retelling of the epic Ramayana. In it, Prabhas has been roped in to play Lord Rama as Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan is Ravana. This is a VFX heavy film and one of the most anticipated projects.

Alia Bhatt-Jr NTR

Alia Bhatt is venturing into the South film industry with SS Rajamouli’s mega budget period film RRR. It stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Even though Alia has a cameo in it, RRR will be her foray down South. Her character look as Sita has already been revealed. Ajay Devgn is also doing a cameo in RRR.

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi

After Samantha Akkineni, Raj and DK have brought Vijay Sethupathi on board for their next web series which has Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Vijay is an actor par excellence and him being a part of this project will be a treat for the fans.

Fahadh Faasil-Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa Part I will see Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. His look as a bald cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat has already excited the fans. Pushpa will mark his foray into Telugu cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna-Sidharth Malhotra

Rashmika Mandanna is venturing into Bollywood with upcoming films Goodbye and Mission Majnu. In the latter, she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. According to the makers, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. Then in Goodbye, she gets a chance to work with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush

In the upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan is paired opposite Dhanush. This Aanand L Rai directorial is highly anticipated and also features Akshay Kumar in an important role.

Sanjay Dutt-Yash

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 as antagonist Adheera, against Kannada actor Yash. The film also stars Raveena Tandon. The movie is the next installment in the KGF franchise that got a stupendous response with Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also features Srinidhi Shetty in a significant role and will be released in five languages.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Vikram

Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi among others. It will be releasing in two parts and the first is set to arrive in 2022.

