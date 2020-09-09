Deepika Padukone Gets Clicked During Her Visit to Hair Salon, See Pic

It’s always a treat to eyes for Deepika Padukone’s fans to see her. The actress was recently papped at a salon while she was getting for a haircut. A boomerang video of her has been surfaced on social media in which she can be seen wearing a mask while getting her hair pampered.

The Bollywood actress is an avid social media user and has been treating her fans with her pictures and videos. She was often seen giving her fans a sneak peek into her day-to-day life as she was spending quality time with husband Ranveer Singh amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress is also known for her love for sports and is often seen motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy.

Being a sports lover, the actress recently launched ‘The sports edit’ from her closet on national sports day. She also announced the same on her Instagram. Sharing the pictures of her sportswear, she wrote, “Happy #NationalSportsDay! Here’s to making fitness more fun & a part of our everyday lifestyle! #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset presents “The Sport Edit”…‍♀️ #sendinyourpics As always, proceeds support @tlllfoundation. Thank you to our partners”.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her next upcoming untitled project. The film will be a family drama and directed by Shakun Batra. The shooting for the film is likely to start by mid of September in Goa. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey will also be seen in the film.

The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. The movie will be based on the historic victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup. She will play the role of Romi dev, the wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev and Ranveer will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev.