Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 Crore

Bollywood’s favourite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly became owners to a luxurious property in Alibaug. The couple had visited the registrar’s office to complete some paperwork related to their soon-to-be holiday home. According to a Moneycontrol report, their latest property will include two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove. Apart from this property in Alibaug, there have been reports of DeepVeer buying an expensive service apartment in Bengaluru. At present, the talented couple of Bollywood reside in Deepika’s Mumbai flat, which she had purchased in 2010.

In a video shared on celebrity photographer Manav Mangalani’s official handle, the couple can be seen leaving the registrar’s office. In the now-viral clip, Ranveer is holding Deepika’s hand as the popular couple step out of the office to go towards their car. Ranveer had opted for a light purple hoodie while Deepika wore a white top. The couple had their face masks on as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. In terms of accessory, Deepika was carrying a tote bag while Ranveer had a pair of swanky sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Deepika also shared a picture of Ranveer while he was sleeping in the car when they were enroute Alibaug. She captioned the post with over one million likes as “My Morning View!” Ranveer also reacted to the post saying, “Baby, kya yaar.”

Their expensive service apartment in Bengaluru is reported to be at an under-construction high-rise. Currently, both Deepika and Ranveer live in a plush 4 BHK in Mumbai, where the couple shifted post their wedding.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will together be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. In the soon-to-be released film, Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen stepping in the shoes of Romi Bhatia.

