Day-wise Timings, History and Significance of 9 days

Navratri is a significant Hindu festival that is observed over nine nights and 10 days during which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. As per the Mahakala Samhita, there are four Navratri in the Vedic calendar named Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. The Navratri that usually falls in September-October is known as Sharad Navratri. It is the most significant Navratri that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country.

This year the Sharad Navratri will begin from October 7 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 15 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan. Know about the history, significance and day wise auspicious timings

Navratri 2021: History

According to Hindu legends, Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Durga to defeat the demon king Mahishasura after he attacked Trilok – Earth, Heaven and Hell. No one could defeat Mahishasura as Lord Brahma granted him the wish that stated he could only be defeated by a woman. After a 15-day long battle, Goddess Durga killed him with her Trishul on the day of Mahalya.

Navratri 2021: Significance

Nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped during the Navratri.

The 1st day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, 2nd to Brahmacharini, 3rd to Chandraghanta, 4th day to Kushmanda, 5th day to Skandamata, 6th day to Katyayani, 7th day to Kaalratri, 8th to Mahagauri and 9th day to Siddhidatri.

It is believed that worshipping these nine incarnations of goddess Durga during Navratri blessed devotees with prosperity, health and wisdom in their life.

Navratri 2021: Day-wise Auspicious Timings

Day 1: The first day of Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana that falls on Pratipada Tithi. The Pratiada Tithi will prevail from 04:34 PM, October 6 to 01:46 PM, October 7. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM and 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM on October 7.

Day 2: Dwitiya Tithi will fall on October 8 as it will begin at 01:46 PM, October 7 and prevail till 10:48 AM, October 8.

Day 3: The Tritiya Tithi will take place from 10:48 AM, October 8 to 07:48 AM, October 9.

Day 4: Chaturthi Tithi timings are 07:48 AM, October 9 to 04:55 AM, October 10.

Day 5: Panchami Tithi will fall on October 10 from 04:55 AM to 02:14 AM on October 11.

Day 6: Shashthi Tithi will be marked on October 11 between 02:14 AM and 11:50 PM.

Day 7: Saptami of Navratri will be observed on October 12 as it will commence at 11:50 PM on October 11 and last up to 09:47 PM on October 12.

Day 8: The Ashtami Tithi which is also known as Mahashtami or Maha Durgashtami will prevail from 09:47 PM, October 12 to 08:07 PM, October 13. It is one of the most significant days of Navratri.

Day 9: Navami Tithi or Mahanavami is the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. It will prevail between 08:07 PM, October 13 to 06:52 PM, October 14.

Day 10: The Dashami Tithi or Vijayadashami is the last day of Navratri. It is also known as Dussehra and celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. It will begin at 06:52 PM on October 14 and continue till 06:02 PM on October 15.

