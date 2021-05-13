Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

Parshuram Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu – Parshuram. The day falls in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh. It is believed that Lord Parshuram was born during the Pradosh Kala. Once Tritiya begins during the Kala period, the time is considered appropriate for observing Parshurama Jayanti.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Time:

This year Vaishak Shukla Tritiya Tithi starts from 05:40 am on May 14 and will end on 08:00 am on May 15. May 14 will be celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Significance:

The meaning of the name Parshuram is Rama with Parshu that is an axe. Lord Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva, who gave him his mystical weapon parshu to save the earth from the cruelty of Kshatriyas. Lord Parshuram is said to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was married to Dhanavi an incarnation of Lakshmi. According to Hindu mythology Parshuram’s avatar is immortal and still lives on earth.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Rituals:

Devotees start the day by wearing traditional clothes after taking a holy bath before sunrise. They observe fast which starts from a night before. The devotees worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu, and offer tulsi leaves, chandan, kumkum, fresh flowers, according to Jagran. The day is also believed to be the beginning of Tretayug.

