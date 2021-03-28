Date, Timings, Muhurat, Significance and Other Details

Holi is around the corner and it is known as the festival of colours. People celebrate Holi with great zeal and enthusiasm across the nation. Also, just a day before Holi, the Choti Holi is celebrated, which is also known as Holika Dahan. Holi is always celebrated in the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu calendar and marks the end of the winter season. The festival of colours will be celebrated on Monday, March 29, while Holika Dahan will be observed a day before that is on Sunday, March 28.

Here is all you need to know about the two-day colourful celebration:

Significance: The victory of good over evil is celebrated on the eve of Holika Dahan. People light the bonfire on this day and commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad’s faith in Lord Vishnu over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt, Holika. As per the beliefs, his father and aunt attempted to kill him by setting him on fire, but his faith in Lord Vishnu protected him. It is also believed that by lighting the bonfire, negativity will go away from one’s life.

Tithi: March 28 will mark the Purnima Tithi and will begin at 03:27 am on March 28 and will end at 12:17 am on March 29.

Holika Dahan Muhurat: According to the Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar, Holika Dahan will be celebrated between 06:36 pm and 08:56 pm. The duration of the Muhurat will be of 02 hours and 20 minutes.

Bhadra Kaal on Holika Dahan: The Bhadra Punchha is between 10:13 am and 11:16 am while the Bhadra Mukha is from 11:16 am to 01:00 pm. As per the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan must not be performed during the Bhadra Mukha period.

It is said that choosing the right Muhurta for Holika Dahan is more important than choosing the right Muhurta for any other festivals as if the rituals of Holika Dahan will be performed at the wrong time, then it can bring suffering and misfortune.