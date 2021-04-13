Date, Timings For Sehri and Iftar in India

The beginning of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramzan, is announced when the new moon is sighted. And that is likely to be on Tuesday, April 13, according to Al Jazeera. The new moon was not sighted on Monday, indicating that Muslims in India will observe the first Roza (fast) on Wednesday, April 14. The holy month has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Muslims around the world to shift community prayers and social gatherings to virtual platforms.

Despite the restriction, most of the world’s world’s 1.6 billion Muslims will observe Ramzan in some form. Islamic organisations have urged the fast observers to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour – such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining social distance during prayers — and pray for the well-being of everyone.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation of the Quran. On the culmination of the the holy month, usually after 29-30 days, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the month-long fast. The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is marked in the month of Ramzan.

Keeping fasts or roza throughout Ramzan, which is governed by the idea of practicing self-restraint, is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam — along with the testimony of faith, prayer, charity, and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

During roza, most Muslims abstain from food and drink during the day, having started it with a pre-dawn meal called sehri. They break their fast with iftaar in the evening. The fast helps believers seek forgiveness, increase self-discipline and purify their hearts.

The date of the beginning of Ramzan shifts backward by approximately 11 days every year because Muslims follow a lunar calendar, not the regular Gregorian calendar. This leads to Ramzan sometimes also falling in winters, when it’s much easier to fast asthe days are shorter and the body requires less fluid.

As per IslamicFinder.com, here are the timings for Sehar and Iftaar in Delhi:

April 14: 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15: 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16: 04:32 am and 06:48 pm

April 17: 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18: 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19: 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20: 04:27 am and 06:50 pm

April 21: 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22: 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23: 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24: 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25: 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26: 04:20 am and 06:54 pm

April 27: 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28: 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29: 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30: 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01: 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02: 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03: 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04: 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05: 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06: :10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07: 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08: 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09: 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10: 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11: 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12: 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13: 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

