Date, Time and Significance of the Last Amavasya of 2020

The Hindu lunar calendar has 12 months, each divided into two fortnights. The waning phase of the moon or Krishna Paksh ends with Amavasya, while the waxing phase or the Shukla Paksh ends with Purnima tithi on the 15th day. December 14 marks the last Amavasya of the year, also known as Darsha Amavasya or Marghashirsha Amavasya. This one, falling on a Monday, will also be observed as Somvati Amavasya. Meanwhile, an Amavasya falling on Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya.

An Amavasya tithi falling on a Monday has its own significance as the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day, marked as the new moon day, hold importance for several Hindu traditions as many people perform Shraddha rituals on this day.

The last Amavasya of the year 2020 coincides with Solar Eclipse or surya grahan. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

Somvati Amavasya 2020: Date and Shubh Muhurat

The Somvati Amavasya Vrat will take place on December 14, 2020 this year. The Amavasya Tithi will commence at 12:44 AM on December 14 and conclude at 9:46 PM on the same day.

Somvati Amavasya 2020: Significance and Puja Vidhi

To mark the Amavasya tithi, devotees will worship and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their sons – Ganesha and Kartikeya. Devotees also worship Nandi, the vahan of Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious to offer water to Lord Sun on this day. Devotess should get up early, take a bath and perform the puja vidhi.

Observing a fast on Amavasya tithi brings love and luck to the devotees. It is especially auspicious of couples who are expecting a child soon. The Amavasya vrat also showers wealth and prosperity to those who offer sincere prayers on this day. Mothers also keep fast on this day for the health of their children, and worship Peepal tree.