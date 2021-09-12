Date, Theme, Venue, Co-chairs and All You Need to Know

Hollywood’s A-listers are set to descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red-carpeted steps in New York on September 13, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted nearly all entertainment events and cancelled the 2020 Met Gala. In April, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the annual celebration of both fashion and celebrity would return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Met Gala, from this year’s theme to co-chairs and more:

What is the Met gala?

The gala event, typically held once a year, is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding. In 2020, the gala was cancelled but fans were invited to engage in a social media challenge to recreate favourite red-carpet looks.

When and where is it?

The 2021 Met gala will be held as a “more intimate” version at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on September 13.

What’s this year’s theme?

This year’s Met Gala will be celebrating the evolution of American fashion and the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion. The September 13 benefit event will kick off a two-part exhibition. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021, and run through September 5, 2022, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.” Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.”

Who will be this year’s co-chairs?

It will feature a heavy-hitting contingent of celebrity co-chairs: Actor Timothee Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs for the evening will be designer Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Is there a dress code?

American Independence is the official dress code listed on the invitation for the 2021 Met gala.

The Guest List

Rihanna is expected to make her grand return to the Met Gala red carpet. Rihanna also revealed on her Instagram story that she would be hosting the annual Met Gala afterparty.

(With inputs from agencies)

