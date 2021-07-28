Date, Theme and Significance of the Day

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28. The day is celebrated to spread awareness to preserve our natural resources. Today nature is facing a lot of challenges like deforestation, urbanization, the loss of flora and fauna, global warming among other things. The purpose of this day has always been to make people aware of the importance of nature. Mahatma Gandhi had once said, “The world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed.” There are resources on earth that are aplenty but nothing is unlimited, as many people believe it to be.

To mark the occasion, several events and programs have been organised online to make people aware of the current situation and how people can do their bit to conserve it.

World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Theme

The theme is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”.

Urging people to work towards a sustainable planet, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, “On World Nature Conservation Day, let us resolve to protect and conserve our natural resources & work towards creating a more sustainable planet. Our collective actions today will help us hand over a liveable planet to our future generations tomorrow.”

On World Nature Conservation Day, let us resolve to protect and conserve our natural resources & work towards creating a more sustainable planet. Our collective actions today will help us hand over a liveable planet to our future generations tomorrow. #WorldNatureConservationDay pic.twitter.com/zdE8sFJhB7— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 28, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also shared his thoughts on the day and wrote, “There is no life without water. There will be a collapse of morality if the rains fail -Thirukkural.”

Minister of Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari asked people to take a “pledge to conserve forests”.

“This year on #WorldNatureConservationDay, let us pledge to conserve Forests. They are the foundation of sustaining People and Planet,” the tweet read.

So let’s do our part to conserve nature.

