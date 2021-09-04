Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantras and Significance in September

According to the Panchang in the month of September, Masik Shivaratri will fall on September 5 on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Shivaratri marks the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, therefore it is of significant importance for Lord Shiva devotees. Maha Shivaratri is observed every month on the 14th day of the dark fortnight or the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi.

The literal meaning of Shivaratri is the Night of Shiva and it is believed that by worshiping him on this auspicious day, devotees can seek his eternal blessings for inner peace. It is believed that fasting on Shivaratri blesses one’s soul with salvation or Moksha. According to the Panchang in the month of September, Masik Shivaratri will fall on September 5, which is the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Know about the tithi, time, and puja vidhi of the Masik Shivaratri Vrat:

Tithi of Masik Shivaratri in September 2021:

The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 09:05 pm on October 04 and it will conclude at 07:04 pm on October 05. On Sunday, the Kutup Muhurat is from 11:45 am to 12:32 pm, while the Rohina Muhurat will prevail between 12:32 pm and 01:19 pm. Along with this, the Aparahna Kaal will begin at 01:19 pm and end at 03:41 pm.

Masik Shivaratri Vrat Vidhi:

The Masik Shivaratri puja commences at midnight, which is also known as Nishtha Kaal. The puja begins with devotees performing ‘Abhishek’ on Lord Shiva Idol or Shiva Lingam. In the abhishek, things like gangajal, milk, ghee, honey, turmeric powder, vermillion, rose water, and bel leaves are offered. Lord Shiva’s idol or the Shiva Lingam is decorated with flowers and offerings in the form of fruits are also made.

It is followed by Shiva Aarti, hymns are sung, and the conch is blown. Chanting of the auspicious mantra of Lord Shiva, Om Namah Shivay is also done. Devotees take prasad and the Shivaratri fast is observed throughout the day. Parana is done on the next day.

The Masik Shivaratri mantra is also chanted throughout the fast.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here