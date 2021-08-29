Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, History and Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

One of the most celebrated and cherished festivals of India, Janmashtami or the birthday of Lord Krishna is just a few days away. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada month (July-August) in India. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was the human incarnation of Lord Vishnu who was born to destroy the evil king of Mathura, Kansa. He was Krishna’s uncle who kept his mother Devaki and his father Vasudev imprisoned for years. Lord Krishna is favourite to all and hence, devotees celebrate with great enthusiasm and fervour. This year, it will be celebrated on August 30.

Janmashtami 2021: Date and time

The Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi of Bhadrapada will fall on August 30, hence, the Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on this day. Lord Krishna is worshipped during Nishita Kaal as it is believed that he was born at midnight. As per the Panchang, the Nishita Kaal will prevail from 11:59 pm to 12:44 am on August 31.

Janmashtami 2021: History and significance

Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in Bhadrapada month in Mathura. At the time, Mathura was ruled by Devaki’s brother Kansa who used to love his sister a lot. However, when he got a prophecy that Devaki and Vasudeva’s 8th child would kill him and destroy his kingdom, he kept his sister and brother-in-law in imprisonment and swore to kill all their children to avoid his death.

He even killed the first 6 babies while the 7th baby, the foetus, was transferred to Princess Rohini’s womb and the 8th child was Lord Krishna. It is said that when Lord Krishna was born, the whole kingdom fell asleep and Vasudeva secretly rescued the baby to hand it over to Nand Baba and Yashodha’s in Vrindavan. Krishna, brought up in Vrindavan, he killed Kansa and freed his birth parents.

People in Vrindavan and Mathura celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. It is celebrated with equal joy in other parts of India. People also decorate their homes with flowers and other colourful decorations. They also organise Dahi Handi and Raslila.

