Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules and Significance

Ekadashi tithi falling three days after the celebration of Krishna Janamasthmi in Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha is known as Aja Ekadashi. This year, it will fall on September 3 i.e, Friday. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu to destroy all their previous sins. The Aja Ekadashi has great importance in the Hindu community. The Ekadashi fast is observed nirjala, without intaking water. By observing this fast of Ekadashi, the devotees get blessed by Lord Vishnu as well as Goddess Lakshmi. Read on to know about Aja Ekadashi’s date, time, vrat vidhi and significance.

Aja Ekadashi 2021: Date and Time

This year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on September 3. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on September 2 from 6:21 am and will prevail till 07:44 am on September 3. Since the tithi falling during sunrise is given the importance in Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on September 3 and the Parana will be done on September 4 between 06:01 am and 08:24 am.

Aja Ekadashi 2021: Vrat Vidhi

The devotees willing to observe the Ekadashi fast wake up early before sunrise and take a holy bath with kusha grass, sesame and clay. Next, Lord Vishnu’s puja begins by keeping grains in a pure and divine place. An earthen pot i.e, kalash decorated with red colour and loaded with grains is fixed.

Then, the idol of Lord Vishnu is placed on top of the earthen pot and devotees take the resolution of Aja Ekadashi vrat and worship Lord Vishnu by lighting incense and lamps. Bhog and flowers are also offered and the fast is kept for the whole day without consuming water.

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Benefits

Aja Ekadashi Vrat is very significant for Hindus. It is believed to take away all the sins and wrongdoings of a person if done with proper solemn rituals. At some places, devotees also organise Ratri Jagaran.

