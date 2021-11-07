Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh dedicated to Lord Surya. Chhath Puja fasting is mainly observed by women to seek blessings for the well-being and the happiness of the family. The festival that lasts upto four days begins with Nahay Khay on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Kartika month and ends with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. Know the details of the four days of the Chhath festival below

Chhath Puja 2021: Important Dates, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Day 1: Nahay Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja is Nahay Khay. The women who observe Chhath fast, take a holy dip in Ganga on this day and consume only a single meal. This year, it will fall on November 8. The sunrise will take place at 6:46 am and timing for sunset is 5:26 pm.

Day 2: Kharna

The second day of Chhath festival is known as Kharna. On this day, women observe a day-long fast from the sunrise to the sunset without water. The fast is broken just after sunset by offering food to the Sun and Chhath Mata. Women begin their Chhath fast from this day after taking Prasad.

The Kharna will be observed on November 9 and the sunset and sunrise timings for 06:39 AM and 05:30 PM respectively.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

The third day is known as Sandhya Arghya. On this day, devotees observe a full day fast without water. Arghya is also offered to the setting Sun on this day. This is the only day when Arghya is offered to the setting Sun.

The Chhath fasting continues throughout the night and the Parana is done on the next day after sunrise. The Sandhya Arghya will be observed on November 10 and the sunrise will take place at 06:40 AM while the timing for sunset is 05:30 PM.

Day 3: Usha Arghya

The fourth and final day of Chhath is known as Usha Arghya when Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. The 36 hours long fast is broken after offering Arghya to the Sun. This year, the Usha Arghya will be observed on November 11. The sunrise and sunset timings are predicted to be 06:41 AM and 05:29 PM respectively.

